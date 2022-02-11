21 things that are younger than the ‘I-4 Eyesore’

The most-famous bit of modernist blight in Orlando history turned 21 this year.

The Majesty Building -- better known as the "I-4 Eyesore" because building's that don't open don't get to choose their names -- has been standing along the interstate near Altamonte Springs since January 2001.

As our bones creak in our office chairs, we here at Orlando Weekly know that time can be a funny thing. 21 years is hard to conceptualize as a hard number, especially as the exponential progress of the '90s and '00s has given way to the holding pattern of the last decade and change.

With that in mind, we decided to come up with a list of 21 things that are younger than the Majesty building, to really put how much time has passed into perspective.

Photo of that one time the lights came on via Valarie Bush/Facebook.