20 Orlando public pools to crash this summer

Prev
Next

We don't need to tell you, you feel it like a 10-pound weight on your head every time you step outside. Summer is now upon us.

But that's not all bad. Few things can beat hopping into a pool after a long day in the sun. So, we've put together a list of some free (or affordable) public pools in the Orlando area to help you make a splash this summer.

 

Posted & filed under News.

Home » News » 20 Orlando public pools to crash this summer

View these other slideshows:

Orlando Police escorted SOS Cuba demonstrators, leading to questions of who gets to protest in Florida

Late Mills 50 barcade BART gets 'Sims 4' tribute

SOS Cuba protesters gather at Lake Eola to support intervention in Cuba

Everyone and everything we saw at Neon Beach's #FreeBritney party
« View the previous slideshow again!