20 indoor activities in Orlando with new social distancing rules

Prev
Next

As the summer heat becomes unbearable and some indoor venues pose a health risk, we’ve gathered a list of a few indoor,  air-conditioned and family-friendly activities to enjoy this summer.

Currently in Full Phase 1, some Central Florida indoor venues have reopened with additional sanitary guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19, while others will soon reopen. With just over two full months of summer break left, feel comfortable enough to enjoy these indoor venues while adhering to their rigid, but necessary, safety precautions.

Gallery by Caroline Silva

Posted & filed under Arts and Events.

Home » Arts and Events » 20 indoor activities in Orlando with new social distancing rules

Tags: , , ,

View these other slideshows:

These Orlando restaurants have reopened with plenty of outdoor seating

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Florida mansion just went on sale

12 new Orlando restaurants that opened in the middle of the pandemic

This private New Smyrna Beach retreat just hit the market
« View the previous slideshow again!