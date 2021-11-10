20 diners, cafes and delis in Orlando that you need to try

The food world has bougie-fied since the turn of the century, turning even humble Orlando into a hotbed of gastronomists, deconstructioners and outright snobs.

In this landscape of ever-more-odd food, it can be comforting to sit down at a greasy spoon and pay an honest amount for a straightforward meal. With that in mind, we compiled Orlando's best delis, diners and cafes to grab a bite you can recognize.

