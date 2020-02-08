18 Black-owned restaurants in Orlando everyone should’ve tried by now

From Ethiopian cuisine to island specialties and good old soul food, Orlando's Black-owned restaurants are shaping the culinary scene and keeping the people fed. Check out these essential places to visit, and let us know your favorite restaurants serving African, African-American, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latino dishes.

Gallery by Lillian Hernández Caraballo

 

